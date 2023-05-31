Kids entertainment channel Sony YAY! is ready to bring the carnival – The Giant Wheel Festival – for the first time in Mumbai from 4 to 11 June, at Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla.

The Giant Wheel Festival adds to the ever-expanding #Happyverse and aims to deliver awe-inspiring experiences to kids and families alike. Offering an array of attractions and entertainment, the festival guarantees an unforgettable journey through a kaleidoscope of wonders. From performances by popular artists to celeb walk-ins and workshops, it provides a feast of engaging activities, including story-telling sessions, Zumba classes, puppet shows, magic shows, stilt walkers, bubble artists and more.

In this carnival, kids will have the opportunity to play and engage with their favourite toons like Honey Bunny, Oggy and Kicko, all under one roof. Hindi cinema and TV celebrities – who are also mothers – will be present to share their excitement – the actress Karishma Kapoor, the Hip Hip Hurray star Kishwer Merchant, and TV actresses Mahi Vij, Juhi Parmar, Sourabh and Riddhima Jain.

Sony YAY! marketing, communications & OAP head Sujoy Roy Bardhan said, “As the leading kids’ entertainment brand, our goal has always been to redefine kids’ entertainment. Sony YAY!’s #Happyverse aims to build connections with our audiences through immersive experiences beyond television screens. The Giant Wheel Festival is one such testament to our commitment to deliver unique experiences that resonate with both kids and families. While this is just the beginning of the carnival, we believe that it has immense potential to spread its vibrant colour across multiple cities in the future.”

The carnival is powered by Parle Candy Culture, while the associate sponsors are Club Mahindra and Weikfiled.