European independent animation studio Millimages has appointed Clément Le Strat to its development team. In the role of development manager, Le Strat will report to producer and head of the development division, Bonnie Lener.

Clément has worked in the animation industry since 2004 at some of the top studios in France including Disney France and Studio Redfrog, among others. At Disney France, he spent 11 years as program development manager and editorial advisor, overseeing over 60 animated and live-action series. At Studio Redfrog, he managed development from 2019 to 2023, notably on the series Smarty Pants, a 52 12-minute animated comedy for Canal +, ITV and Cartoon Network Italia, winner of the Best Animated Series for seven to nine year olds at the 2023 Luchon Festival.

Millimages producer Lener commented, “We are delighted to add such a qualified and talented new member to our team. Clément is experienced in developing older-skewing series; his arrival consolidates our new editorial strategy which aims to keep on developing preschool projects but also to expand our content to target both kids and adults.”

Le Strat added, “It is a very exciting opportunity to join one of the most iconic and ground-breaking independent studios in France. I am very much looking forward to working with Millimages’ creative talent and helping to expand the scope of their amazing catalogue.”

Lener and Le Strat will be attending the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2023 (stand E20), to present a third season and second feature film of the classic Lascars property, an exclusive spin-off of the global hit Molang; and Camp Farmcreek – a comedy series for six to nine-year-olds.