IndiGG IP owner Kratos Studios announces the ‘Kratos Games Network’ program which will allocate a grant of INR 50 cr towards gaming studios. The company will aim to target the first set of 10-15 studios by March 2024.

Kratos has already enabled monetization for 1.5 lakh gamers, amounting to INR five crore, and is expected to see a 100X increase in the number of gamers with this move.

“Kratos Studios stands for the gamer community. This initiative will bring high quality games and hence more gamers to blockchain gaming. We are on our way to becoming the largest network of gamers on the blockchain, globally,” said Kratos Studios founder Manish Agarwal.

The ‘Kratos Games Network’ will extend the grant to web2 gaming development studios and will transition their games to blockchain gaming. The program aims to build a strong game developer community across the world and create a pipeline of the top games that cut across genres, languages and cultural sensitivities and make the same available on the Kratos platform.

The shortlisted gaming studios will get the benefit of the Kratos proprietary blockchain tech stack giving them access to the 10 lakh user base of the on-chain global gamer community. The integration of blockchain will enable these studios to monetize and build revenue for developers and gamers alike.

The Kratos gamer community is already present in multiple geographies and will target gaming studios beyond India, including LATAM, East Asia, and SE Asia. The rigorous selection process will focus on factors based on profitability spanning two-three years, game studios with a minimum daily active user count of 500,000.

The Kratos Games Network will offer a multitude of benefits, including access to a large number of gamer communities. Being a part of Kratos Games Network, the partner developers will also have an economic value-sharing model with their gamers, leading to enhanced user retention and increased monetization for individual gamers.