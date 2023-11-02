Disney+ shared that LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red began streaming on the platform recently. To mark the debut, a brand-new poster and images are available for the exciting, all-new, animated adventure.

The voice cast features Laura Bailey, Trevor Devall, Haley Joel Osment, Steve Blum, Will Friedle, James Mathis III, Liam O’Brien, Laura Post, Bumper Robinson, Roger Craig Smith, Fred Tatasciore, Travis Willingham and Mick Wingert.

Official synopsis reads: In the animated special, The Avengers assemble to save New York City from the threat of the Red Skull and his Hydra forces. In the midst of the battle, the Avengers are unexpectedly joined by Black Widow’s father, Red Guardian, which doesn’t go over well with Natasha.

After an argument with his daughter about his well-intentioned helicopter parenting, Red Guardian disappears under mysterious circumstances. As Black Widow and the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has “red” in their name. But despite their best efforts, the Avengers are unable to stop the Collector from kidnapping his next victim, their friend Red She-Hulk.

Down but not out, the Avengers now seek out the one person who has the skills to help them—Wolverine. Determined more than ever to find her father, Black Widow convinces Wolverine to join the Avengers to help them find the Collector and his prisoners. But once they locate Collector’s secret lair the Avengers find a lot more than they bargained for. Will the Avengers be able to rescue Red Guardian and the others, or will they permanently become part of Collectors newest collection?

Ken Cunningham directs LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red and Eugene Son is the writer and also an executive producer. Harrison Wilcox, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone also serve as executive producers with Jason Cosler producing the LEGO show.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.