The official trailer and key art for Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest is out now. The all-new animated special from Disney Princess and the Lego Group will premiere 18 August on Disney+, leading into the World Princess Week celebration.

In Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest, Tiana, Moana, Snow White, Rapunzel, and Ariel are off on an adventure as they are each unexpectedly transported to a mysterious castle. Shortly after arriving, they soon discover that Gaston has hatched an evil plan to take over all their kingdoms! The Princess characters must work together to solve challenges hidden deep within the castle walls and try to save their kingdoms from Gaston. Will bravery, quick-thinking and teamwork prevail?

The film features the voices of Jodi Benson as Ariel, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Mandy Moore as Rapunzel, Anika Noni Rose as Tiana, and Katie Von Till as Snow White. Additional cast includes Richard White as Gaston, Joanne Worley as Wardrobe, Corey Burton as Magic Mirror and Jim Cummings as King Triton.

The director of the special is Michael D. Black and Robert Fewkes, Pamela J. Keller, Joshua R. Wexler and Sanjee Gupta are producers.

Viewers can shop the Lego Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle featured in the movie, on shopDisney website and retail locations globally.

Earlier this month, Disney kicked off its “Wonder of Princess” festivities, as part of the on-going celebration of 100 years of Disney. The celebration of the Disney Princess brand and its characters will culminate with the return of World Princess Week (20 – 26 August).