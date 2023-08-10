Tata & Kuma

Kids’ and family entertainment company WildBrain has inked a new distribution agreement with Roku, which will see the former’s popular kids’ animated shows launch on The Roku Channel in the US this year. The shows join additional WildBrain shows already available on the free ad-supported streaming service.

WildBrain VP global sales & rights strategy Caroline Tyre said, “We’re delighted to be expanding our slate of animated and live-action kids’ shows for The Roku Channel’s audience in the US. Roku is a powerhouse hub for audience engagement, and we’re pleased to build our partnership as families continue to discover and enjoy WildBrain’s shows on the platform.”

“Kids & Family on The Roku Channel strives to bring families the best of kids entertainment for free,” said Roku Media vice president of content acquisition & programming Jennifer Vaux. “We’re thrilled to work with our great partners at WildBrain to bring families even more exclusive programming featuring beloved characters and stories to stream on The Roku Channel.”

The series that will be part of the deal are:

Tata & Kuma, Season 1 (13 x 11’) – launching Q4 2023

Genius inventor dog Tata and chubby easy-going cat Kuma live with their owner, Mei, in Room 1004 of an ordinary apartment building. However, when Mei goes to work each day, anything but ordinary ensues. If Tata or Kuma want to take top spot on the couch, they will have to deal with a cast of oddball characters and neighbours – Pobi the vampire bunny, Chen Pong the kung-fu fighting analog cellphone, and Captain Storm and his mouse mercenary corps – all vying to conquer the living room of Room 1004. Tata & Kuma is produced by 5Bricks.

Summer Memories, Season 1 (40 x 11’) & Shorts (20 x 4’) – now available

Summer Memories is aimed at kids six to12 years old and follows the adventures of best friends Jason and Ronnie as Jason looks back on the most pivotal summer of his life (which was just a few weeks ago). This is Jason’s summer of change…and he fears change! Lucky for him, he has charismatic life-adventurer Ronnie at his side. Summer Memories transcends time, space and memory—the good and the bad—as it chronicles Jason and Ronnie’s sweet, fun-filled relationship. Summer Memories is created by Adam Yaniv and produced by A&N Productions, Aircraft Pictures and Yeti Farm Creative.

Dorg Van Dango, Season 1 (26 x 22’) – now available

Dorg Van Dango is a normal kid with four magical best friends! Disguised as teens, Jet the unicorn, RD the alien, Yooki the ghost, and Patronella the witch try to help Dorg navigate ordinary life—but when magical mayhem ensues, Dorg must save the day. Dorg Van Dango is produced by Cartoon Saloon.

Spongo, Fuzz and Jalapeña, Season 1 (13 x 22’) – now available

In Champignon, every day there’s a bonkers new world championship. Best friends, Spongo, Fuzz & Jalapeña, just want to win a trophy… any trophy. With stiff competition and Taylor Le Strange thwarting their every move, they must stick together to win. Spongo, Fuzz and Jalapeña is produced by Cheeky Little Media.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2022, The Roku Channel reached US households with an estimated 100 million people. Today, it features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 350 free live linear television channels in the US. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners.