Pokémon Unite Asia Champions 2026 League India unveiled; one out of 10 teams to reach offline finals in Japan

The Pokémon Company announced the return of the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League (PUACL) with the launch of the PUACL 2026 India League. The India League will be fully executed by Skyesports, one of the country’s leading esports tournament operators.
This is a $20,000 multi-stage online tournament that will determine the team advancing to the prestigious PUACL 2026 offline finals, an international championship featuring a significant prize pool and global participation. The PUACL 2026 offline finals will be held at the Yokohama Buntai Arena in Yokohama, Japan.
The PUACL 2026 India League brings together 10 of the country’s top esports organisations. The participating teams are: Autobotz, GodLike Esports, Marcos Gaming, Meta Ninza, Reckoning Esports, Revenant XSpark, S8UL, Team Tamilas, True Rippers and Welt Esports.
With the growth of Pokémon Unite in the region and a rising competitive base in India, the 2026 season aims to strengthen the pathway from local champions to international contenders. The league will feature a group stage across five match days, followed by the king of the hill playoffs, where the top eight teams compete for the title and qualification to the global finals.
The schedule for the PUACL 2026 India League is as follows:
The total prize pool for the India League is $20,000, while the PUACL offline finals will feature a significantly larger prize pool. The India League champion will secure India’s slot at the global event, competing against the best teams from across Asia.
“Pokémon Unite has built a strong and passionate competitive community in India, and the return of the Asia Champions League gives our teams another platform to show what they are capable of. We are proud to execute the India League once again and to provide a clear path for Indian players to compete at the highest level in Asia,” said Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy.
The PUACL 2026 India League will be broadcast live on official Pokémon Unite and Skyesports channels, giving fans across the country the opportunity to follow their favourite teams throughout the season. Last year, GodLike Esports emerged as the champions of the India League, and made it to the PUACL Finals in Japan. Here, the team was eliminated in the group stage. The team will be looking to reclaim its title in 2026 and put up a better international showing.