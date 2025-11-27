Toonz Media Group bids farewell to P. Jayakumar, their CEO of over 26 years

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Toonz Media Group announced that its long-standing chief executive officer P.Jayakumar will be stepping down from his role after a tenure of over 26 years leading the company, effective 30 November 2025.
Under Jayakumar’s leadership, Toonz evolved from a pioneering Indian animation studio into a global player in kids and family entertainment. During his tenure, the company expanded its creative and production footprint across multiple continents, with studios and offices in India, Ireland, Spain, and New Zealand, and built content that has reached audiences worldwide.
“Leading Toonz has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. What began as a dream shared by a small, passionate team has today grown into a global powerhouse of creativity and storytelling. I am deeply grateful to every member of the Toonz family, past and present, and to our wonderful partners around the world who have been part of this incredible journey,” said Jayakumar.
He further mentioned, “While I step down from my current role, I will always remain emotionally connected to Toonz. In the coming months, I intend to embark on a new venture that continues my lifelong passion for creativity and collaboration in the global entertainment space.”
To secure a smooth transition, Jayakumar has worked closely with Viswanath Rao, the group’s acting CEO, and Karthik V. Kumar, who was recently appointed as finance director and board member of Toonz Animation India.