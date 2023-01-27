Bill Dennis, who along with G A Menon formed Toonz Animation Studios in 1999 left for his heavenly abode on 22 January. The current Toonz Media Group CEO P. Jayakumar shared a heartfelt post remembering their leader and vowing to honour his legacy throughout.

“I am sad to announce the demise of Mr. Bill Dennis, who along with Mr. G A Menon formed Toonz Animation Studios in 1999. He was the first CEO of Toonz and his vision and passion has given identity to Trivandrum as one of the important animation centers in India. The seeds sown by him have sprouted and grown into a global kids and entertainment major,” Jayakumar mentioned.

He further stated: ‘his passing, the global animation community has sadly lost an important member and his absence will leave a gap in the community and for all of us at Toonz.’

“We will continue to honour his legacy and live by the values he taught us. All of us Toonz will sorely miss him and pray for his soul to rest in peace,” Jayakumar added.

Dennis who spent almost 20 years in Walt Disney Studios, passed away while asleep at home in Washington, Utah. His family was present there. As per a report by Chronicle-Tribune, he is survived by his wife Rhonda and three children- Tiersa (Perry Vayo) Dennis, William ‘Paul’ (Amy Carney) Dennis Jr. and Mireille Dennis Evans. Also, Bill has three grandchildren- Noah Dennis, Alex Evans and Grayce Dennis.

Dennis, a travel lover, founded Toonz in Kerala and made it a hub for animation. During that time he also began his long tenure as ASIFA (Association of International Film Animators) executive director and founded the ASIFA India chapter.

Speaking to Animation Xpress during the foundational years of Toonz Dennis had shared, “The new studio will have a three pronged strategy including outsourced animation work for high visibility US Studios, Repurposing and Licensing of animated properties and development of original content here in India.”

Addressing talent crunch, back then only he had expressed that they will open their own animation school too if that is what it takes. Another option for him was to tie up with an existing institute franchise and inculcate their quality levels and curriculum.

Toonz Media Group employees paid floral tributes and observed two minutes of silence to mourn the sad demise of Dennis. All of them prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.