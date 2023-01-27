Apple TV+ has rapidly emerged as a top streaming option for family and children’s content since its launch. Now, the streamer has announced that it will debut an animated series adaptation of the Frog and Toad books. As part of its spring kids and family slate, the streamer just revealed the new series Frog and Toad. On Friday, 28 April, the series will mark its Apple TV+ debut.

The show is based on four-book series by Arnold Lobel published by HarperCollins Children’s Books which won the Caldecott and Newbery Awards.

Apple TV+ describes the series as Frog is a frog. Toad is a toad. They have a lot in common… but they are also very different. Frog and Toad are best friends who know that the true secret to friendship is not only enjoying the things you have in common but embracing the things that make you different. Our differences are what makes us special, and Frog and Toad celebrate them in what makes them unique.

The voice cast of the show includes Nat Faxon and Kevin Michael Richardson as Frog and Toad. The other cast members are Ron Funches, Fortune Feimster, Cole Escola, Aparna Nancherla, John Hodgman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Tom Kenny, Selene Luna, Margaret Cho and Betsy Sodaro.

The series’ showrunner is Rob Hoegee, while Titmouse has produced the animation. Along with Adrianne Lobel, Adam Lobel, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse, Hoegee executive produces the show.