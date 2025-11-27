The legendary director of ‘Haikyu!!’ comes to Anime India Kolkata

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Anime India has announced the guest of honour for its Anime India’s Kolkata edition. Susumu Mitsunaka, the acclaimed director of the internationally celebrated anime Haikyu!!, will be joining as the special guest at Anime India Kolkata 2026, the first regional edition of the nationwide expansion. Scheduled for 14 and 15 February 2026, the event is expected to welcome more than 40,000 fans, making it one of the largest anime and Japanese pop culture gatherings ever hosted in eastern India.
Adapted from Haruichi Furudate’s manga, Haikyu!! has become a cultural phenomenon, renowned for its dynamic animation, heartfelt storytelling and inspirational themes of teamwork and perseverance. Under Mitsunaka’s direction, the series brought to life the journey of Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama, captivating audiences across the globe and cementing its place as one of the most beloved sports anime of all time.
Beyond Haikyu!!, Mitsunaka has contributed to several acclaimed anime projects, showcasing his versatility and creative vision. He directed Haikyu!! The Movie: Battle of Concepts and worked on Haikyu!! Riku vs. Kuu, further expanding the beloved franchise. He has also worked as key animator for Weathering with You and the Oscar awardee The Boy and the Heron and many more. The breadth of his work has earned him recognition as one of Japan’s most respected directors.
His presence at Anime India Kolkata represents a landmark moment for Indian anime fandom, offering fans the opportunity to engage directly with a creator whose work has inspired millions. In addition, fans can look forward to an exciting line-up including cosplay competitions showcasing India’s most creative talents, a litany of other fandom events, a vibrant artist alley, a live concert, and much more! The programme will also feature gaming tournaments, cultural workshops and fan and industry panels featuring both international and local guests.
Anime India Kolkata 2026 represents a defining moment in India’s anime journey. By welcoming Mitsunaka to the stage, Anime India reaffirms its commitment to delivering world-class experiences and uniting fans across regions.
As Anime India embarks on its nationwide expansion in 2026, Kolkata’s edition will set the pace for an unforgettable year of anime, manga, cosplay, gaming and Japanese culture, firmly establishing India’s place on the global anime map.