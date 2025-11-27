Netflix unveils new animated series ‘Love Through a Prism’ by ‘Boys Over Flowers’ creator Yoko Kamio

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Netflix announced a new animated series Love Through a Prism premiering exclusively on Netflix on 15 January 2026. The show follows a cross-cultural romance unfolding within one of the city’s most respected art academies.
Written by Yoko Kamio, creator of Boys Over Flowers, the coming-of-age series is animated by Wit Studio and directed by Kazuto Nakazawa (B:The Beginning, Kill Bill: Volume one anime sequence). A newly released trailer and key art offer an early look at the characters’ hopes, ambitions, and emerging relationships against the backdrop of London’s historic streets.
Love Through a Prism is centered on Lili Ichijoin (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, Spy x Family), a Japanese exchange student who travels to England to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. Determined to become a painter, she arrives under pressure: her parents expect her to rise to the top of her class within six months or return home.
Lili’s drive intensifies when she encounters Kit Church (voiced by Koki Uchiyama, Jujutsu Kaisen), a gifted aristocratic student known for his talent and detachment. While Kit has devoted himself entirely to painting, Lili’s sincerity and resilience begin to shift something in him. The two share little beyond their love for art, yet their relationship quickly becomes central to life at the academy over the 20 episodes.
They are joined by a wide cast of students, siblings, mentors, and rivals, including:
Following the global success of Boys Over Flowers, Kamio introduces a new protagonist who pursues her goals conviction, undeterred by differences in status or background.
“This is the story of Lili, who blazes through her time with love, courage and romance,” said Kamio. “In our society where it is becoming difficult to talk about hopes and dreams, and where common things we take for granted are fading away, I hope this series can be a light for those who watch it.”
Love Through a Prism pairs Kamio’s emotional storytelling with Wit Studio’s visual flair, from grand London avenues to quiet corners of the academy hallways. The theme song, star flower by Chilli Beans., adds a sense of freedom and youthful energy that amplifies the heart of the story.