Anime feature ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ to hit North American theaters this December 

Gkids brings the new theatrical feature Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution to North American theaters nationwide in original Japanese and English dubbed versions. The feature comes exclusively to IMAX theatres for one night only on 3 December, screening for one show only on 100 screens nationwide.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution will hold early access fan event screenings on 3 December prior to a nationwide theatrical rollout beginning 5 December. For the first time on the big screen, the Shibuya Incident—the greatest battle in Jujutsu Kaisen to date- will be presented in a special compilation format.
Additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution presents the debut of the first two episodes of S3’s upcoming arc, Culling Game part one ahead of its January 2026 streaming debut. By connecting the directly linked episodes of the Shibuya Incident and Culling Game, arcs, fans can relive all the mayhem and heartbreak of the Shibuya Incident and witness the reveal of the Culling Game as the story transforms into a new experience crafted specially for the big screen.
The official synopsis reads: A veil abruptly descends over the busy Shibuya area amid the bustling Halloween crowds, trapping countless civilians inside. Satoru Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer, steps into the chaos. But lying in wait are curse users and spirits scheming to seal him away.
Yuji Itadori, accompanied by his classmates and other top-tier jujutsu sorcerers, enters the fray in an unprecedented clash of curses- the Shibuya Incident. In the aftermath, ten colonies across Japan are transformed into dens of curses in a plan orchestrated by Noritoshi Kamo, the most wicked sorcerer in history. As the deadly Culling Game starts, Special Grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu is assigned to carry out Yuji’s execution for his perceived crimes.
The desperate confrontation between Satoru Gojo’s two beloved students comes to the big screen with an early preview. Be the first to experience Yuji and Yuta’s fateful battle with the hotly anticipated kickoff to S3 in theatres nationwide.
The Jujutsu Kaisen anime series, produced by Toho animation, animated by the legendary Mappa studio, and based on the best-selling manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, first aired in October 2020. It has since become a true global and pop culture phenomenon.
The wildly popular series wrapped up its second season in December 2023, and was awarded Anime of the Year at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, among many other prizes. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution is the latest theatrical release from the property and will feature the debut of all new content from the upcoming S3.
Image Courtesy: Gkids website