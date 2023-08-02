Baby Shark-fame family entertainment company The Pinkfong Company announced that it has appointed Medialink as its licensing agent for the company’s latest animated series Bebefinn in Indonesia and the Philippines.

This marks Bebefinn‘s first foray into the world of global licensing, targeting its engaged fan base in Southeast Asia.

Bebefinn is a 3D animated series about the daily lives of a close-knit family of three siblings and their parents. With its engaging visuals, catchy songs, and relatable stories, the sing-along series has captivated kids and families around the world.

“Partnership with Medialink has helped us in bringing our beloved Pinkfong and Baby Shark to delight fans with exceptional products and entertaining experiences. We are excited to extend our partnership with Medialink to grow Bebefinn into a global brand and expand engagement and touch points,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “As Bebefinn quickly gains a global fan base, we will expand our reach beyond content by introducing merchandise, live shows, and more.”

Bebefinn is the latest addition to Pinkfong’s licensing programs managed by Medialink, following the Pinkfong and Baby Shark franchises. Through the partnership, Medialink will manage the brand licensing of Bebefinn’s consumer products and interactive experiences, build relationships with local partners and create opportunities for marketing activations of the IP in the respective markets.

Since its debut in April 2022, this latest IP has reached 10 million subscribers, three billion views and 210 million watch hours on YouTube in 14 months and making the Top 10 Kids on Netflix today in 12 countries. Bebefinn is also available on Amazon Prime Video, FPT Play and Vidio in Indonesia and the Philippines.