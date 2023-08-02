9 Story Media Group announced their ongoing production for a new 2D animated comedy series Open Season: Call of Nature (52 x 11’), based on characters from the Sony Pictures Animation motion pictures. The series will be premiering on ABC Australia, Wildbrain (Canada), Discovery Kids (Latin America) and France Télévisions in 2024.

“Open Season is a classic animated film franchise that has entertained kids all over the world since debuting in 2006,” said 9 Story president & CEO Vince Commisso. “We are thrilled to be working with Sony Pictures Animation to bring their beloved characters to new audiences with a brand-new action-packed comedy series.”

Open Season: Call of Nature has been created for kids aged between six to 11. It follows best friends Boog, a lovable, risk-averse grizzly bear, and Elliot, a fast-talking, “act-first, think-later” deer. When the pair discover an abandoned summer camp in the middle of nowhere, they embark on a brave and hilarious adventure to create a new place to live where animals get to embrace their inner wild.

Open Season: Call of Nature is produced by 9 Story Media Group’s award-winning animation studio Brown Bag Films (Toronto), and directed by Mark Thornton (Total Drama Island, Corner Gas Animated, True and the Rainbow Kingdom) and Todd Kauffman (Total Drama Island, Corner Gas Animated, Grojband). Alan Keane (Space Chickens in Space, The Oddbods Show) serves as executive story editor. The series is executive produced by Sony Pictures Animation producer Rick Mischel (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs series) along with Vince Commisso, Natalie Osborne, and Blake Tohana for 9 Story.

9 Story Distribution International has worldwide distribution rights for the series and 9 Story Brands has worldwide merchandising rights. 9 Story has licensed home entertainment rights in the US and master toy rights worldwide to Sony Pictures Animation.