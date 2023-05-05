9 Story Brands and Fred Rogers Productions announced a licensing partnership with new children’s outdoor company carter joey for the beloved children’s series, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Rights granted include children’s outdoor backpacks, patch packs and adventure blankets within the U.S. and Canada. The first carter joey x Daniel Tiger products will launch later this year and will include a Sling Pack backpack and a patch pack that correlates with episodes of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to partner with carter joey, an exciting new startup on a mission to inspire families to be intentional with their time and be active, not busy,” said 9 Story consumer products co-VP Kyra Halperin. “carter joey will help families play-out the learning themes of the series in their own backyards and bring the important themes to life off-screen.”

“We are delighted to have the honour of partnering with such a well-established and wholesome brand like Daniel Tiger,” said carter joey co-founder Damon Claus. “There is great synergy between how Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood teaches children valuable life lessons and how carter joey encourages the same audience to be adventurous in their approach to learning.”

“We are excited to work with a fellow like-minded, Pittsburgh-based brand to bring Daniel Tiger to children and families in a new way,” said Fred Rogers Productions business and legal affairs VP Matt Shiels. “Daniel and his friends model fun and adventure outdoors, and carter joey is a natural partner to bring that element to life.”

After premiering in 2012, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is now in its sixth season on PBS KIDS. The series is co-produced by Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Media Group and animated by 9 Story’s award- winning animation studio, Brown Bag Films. 9 Story Brands holds worldwide licensing rights. The property has 50 licensees on board including Jakks Pacific (toys), Simon & Schuster (publishing), Crayola (colouring), Isaac Morris (apparel), Tonies (audio toy), Waloo Products (sporting goods), and more.