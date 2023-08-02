DNEG has hired Academy Award and BAFTA winner Tim Burke as visual effects supervisor. Burke brings more than two decades of experience to his new role and will be based out of DNEG’s London studio.



Burke’s notable award-winning credits as VFX supervisor include Ridley Scott’s Gladiator (2000), for which he received the Academy Award for Best Effects, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), for which he received a Visual Effects Society Award for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Effects Driven Motion Picture, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), which earned him a BAFTA for Best Special Visual Effects.

Burke joins DNEG having most recently served as production VFX supervisor for Disney’s The Little Mermaid. His other credits as production VFX supervisor include Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Legend of Tarzan and the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise, with director David Yates. He also served as production VFX supervisor for director Alfonso Cuarón on Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and for Ridley Scott on Hannibal and Black Hawk Down, amongst others.

DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra said, “The recognition that Tim has earned in our industry is incredibly well-deserved and I am proud to welcome him to DNEG’s creative leadership team. Tim has played an important role in the development and success of the visual effects industry in the UK as a talented and highly admired production VFX supervisor for directors such as Ridley Scott, David Yates and Alfonso Cuarón. I am thrilled to have him on board as part of our senior creative team as we chart the course for DNEG through the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Talking about his new role, Burke said: “I’ve worked with DNEG as an independent VFX supervisor for 20 years, watching the facility grow from strength to strength during that time, so I am very excited to be forging even closer ties with the company and the amazingly talented artists who work there, during this next chapter of my career.”

Tim Burke

Burke continued, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was one of the most memorable films to supervise. It was the end of an era for everyone who had worked on the Potter films, which had been so instrumental in building the UK visual effects industry. Working with DNEG to complete the final battle scenes and those memorable last shots of the kids standing in front of the destroyed Hogwarts was such an awe-inspiring thing to be part of – a moment in cinema history.”

Recently, DNEG has worked on the VFX of Prime Video’s Citadel, and DNEG Animation has delivered Netflix’s hit film Nimona.