DC announced two new direct-to-video animated movies based on its comic titles Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and Watchmen.

The announcement was made by DC Studios at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. No further details – including the plot and voice cast – have been revealed, but as per the reports, Watchmen will be rated R. Both the animated adaptations are slated for 2024.

Here is a synopsis of Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths graphic novel: A mysterious being known as the Anti-Monitor has begun a crusade across time to bring about the end of all existence. As alternate earths are systematically destroyed, the Monitor quickly assembles a team of super-heroes from across time and space to battle his counterpart and stop the destruction. DC’s greatest heroes including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Aquaman, assemble to stop the menace, but as they watch both the Flash and Supergirl die in battle, they begin to wonder if even all of the heroes in the world can stop this destructive force.

The novel is written by Marv Wolfman with artwork by Dick Giordano, Mike DeCarlo and George Pérez. Before this animated adaptation, the plot of Crisis on Infinite Earths has been adapted into the live-action TV series Arrow in 2019.

As for Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel Watchmen, the plot reads: When a retired hero is killed, his former teammates must investigate. The conspiracy they uncover will entwine their secret traumas and twisted psychologies, ultimately asking where the fine line is drawn between heroes and villains?

Watchmen was previously adapted into a live-action film of the same name in 2009. The film was directed by Zack Snyder. In 2019, the story was adapted into a TV series of the same name for HBO, and was created by Damon Lindelof.