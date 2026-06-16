Pinkfong and Amazon Kids+ announce ‘Bebefinn’ series

The Pinkfong Company, known for Baby Shark, has announced The Big Book of Bebefinn, a new Amazon Kids+ original animated musical series based on the Bebefinn franchise. The series will consist of 18 episodes of seven minutes each, focusing on Finn’s everyday experiences, family moments, and music‑based stories.

The project marks the first collaboration between The Pinkfong Company and Amazon Kids+. Building on Bebefinn’s presence as a music‑based digital franchise, the series develops the property into a longer, story‑focused format for children and families.

The Big Book of Bebefinn follows Finn, a toddler exploring the world through his first experiences, from riding a tricycle to visiting the doctor and trying new foods. The series combines original songs with familiar tracks, using music and storytelling to depict everyday milestones and family moments in the scrapbook that gives the series its name.

Pinkfong USA chief content officer Marina Lee said, “Bebefinn has resonated with families around the world through music, relatable characters, and stories inspired by everyday childhood moments. We’re excited to partner with Amazon Kids+ on The Big Book of Bebefinn and introduce the world of Bebefinn to even more audiences through a new original series.”

Amazon Kids+ original series head Aaron Berman shared, “Bebefinn has a rare ability to turn everyday family moments into something musical and joyful. We’re excited to bring that magic to Amazon Kids+ as an original series. We can’t wait for our subscribers to celebrate every first alongside Finn and his family.”

The series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Kids+, with the launch date to be announced later. It will be available to subscribers on Fire TV and Fire Tablets. Since its introduction in 2022, Bebefinn has developed into a global family franchise, reaching audiences through music‑based stories and everyday childhood experiences. The franchise has more than 80 million subscribers and over 58 billion views worldwide on YouTube.