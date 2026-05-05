‘Bebefinn’ film achieves Netflix chart success across markets while season five streams on YouTube

The widely popular film Bebefinn Sing-Along Movie: Into The Pinkfong World has secured the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 kids movies chart in the United States, South Korea, and Ireland, while also ranking within the top 10 across 11 global markets.

After its release in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Bebefinn film received a strong response from audiences, leading to extended theatrical runs. The film later expanded to several international markets and eventually made its way to streaming platforms.

Synopsis of the film: The film follows Finn as he is transported into a magical world within a tablet, urging his siblings Bora and Brody to embark on an adventurous journey alongside Pinkfong and Baby Shark to bring him back. Blending 3D animation with pixel art, the film offers an interactive viewing experience, complete with engaging sing-along moments and a vibrant soundtrack inspired by jazz, electronic dance music (EDM), and Broadway-style musical elements.

Bebefinn continues to gain global momentum, surpassing 58 billion views and 80 million subscribers on YouTube, further building on its strong performance across platforms.

Building on this momentum, Bebefinn season five premiered on YouTube on 2 May, further expanding the franchise’s global reach.

The new season strengthens character relationships and storytelling through more dynamic interactions across family, school, and neighborhood settings. It also introduces a new character, Mina, expanding the children’s social world, while a fresh farm setting brings added visual variety and new storytelling possibilities.

“The strong performance of the Bebefinn movie on Netflix reflects the growing global resonance of the Bebefinn franchise,” stated The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “With season five, we will continue to build on Bebefinn’s unique universe and character-driven storytelling to deliver more engaging and differentiated content experiences.”

As the series continues to explore a broader world, Bebefinn aims to help young viewers naturally learn values such as empathy and consideration.