‘My Adventures with Superman’ returns with season three this June

The iconic DC superhero Superman is set to soar again as My Adventures with Superman returns for its highly anticipated third season. From Warner Bros. Animation, the new season will premiere on 13 June at midnight on Adult Swim, with streaming available the following day on HBO Max.

For those new to the show, My Adventures with Superman offers a fresh, youthful take on the Man of Steel (Superman).

The story follows a young Clark Kent as he begins his journey in Metropolis, balancing his secret identity as Superman while working as an aspiring journalist at the Daily Planet. Alongside him are his sharp and fearless colleague Lois Lane and his best friend Jimmy Olsen.

As Clark embraces his powers, he faces growing threats, uncovers mysteries about his Kryptonian origins, and builds relationships that define his heroic path. The series blends action, humour, and heartfelt storytelling, making it accessible to both longtime DC fans and newcomers.

Season three brings back a strong voice cast, including:

Jack Quaid as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman

Alice Lee as Lois Lane

Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen

Kiana Madeira as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Byron Marc Newsome as John Irons / Steel

Max Mittelman as Lex Luthor and Hank Henshaw / Cyborg Superman

Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke

Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller

David Errigo Jr. as Mr Mxyzptlk

Catherine Taber as Silver Banshee

Vincent Tong as Albert / Rough House

Lucas Grabeel as Kyle Nimbus / Mist

Jeannie Tirado as Lana Lang

While no official trailer has been released yet, My Adventures with Superman season three is expected to dive deeper into Clark’s evolution as a hero, Kara’s role as Supergirl, and the rising threats from powerful villains like Lex Luthor and Amanda Waller.