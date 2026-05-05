The 21st edition of Animayo Gran Canaria returns with 34 premieres

The 21st edition of Animayo Gran Canaria is set to take place in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, bringing together global talent in animation, visual effects, and video games. This internationally recognised festival will be held from 6 to 9 May 2026, and continues to stand out as the only animation festival in Spain that qualifies winners for both the Academy Awards and the Annie Awards.

Tony Bancroft, a renowned Disney animator and co-director of Mulan, will serve as president of the international jury. His presence adds prestige to an already star-studded lineup of industry professionals.

The festival will feature up to 34 premieres and special screenings, including 10 world premieres. Among them is An Epic Yarn, directed by Andrew Gordon, which will debut during the opening gala on 6 May at Espacio Cicca, along with other premieres, The Piano and Cap Al Cel.

Out of nearly 2,000 submissions from 78 countries, 75 short films have been selected to compete across four official categories, highlighting a wide range of techniques such as 2D, 3D, stop motion, and experimental animation. These films will be screened at the venue called Teatro Guiniguada throughout the festival.

In addition to screenings, Animayo offers masterclasses, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, making it a key platform for emerging and established creators. With its blend of education, industry access, and artistic excellence, Animayo Gran Canaria 2026 continues to position itself as a global hub where creative stories are not only showcased but also born.