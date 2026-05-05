Regional tongues, ruthless algorithms and the rupee: here is what The Content Hub x VAM Summit 2026 is really about

India does not merely consume content. It inhales it, in 30-second reels on crowded commuter trains, in midnight OTT binges, in regional-language dramas that algorithms have turbocharged into national phenomena. A billion screens. A thousand languages. Zero patience. And the people who feed this beast are gathering in Mumbai on 14 and 15 May to chart what comes next.

The sixth edition of The Content Hub x VAM (VFX & More) Summit and Awards 2026 at Aurum hall, Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai will bring together more than 150 speakers and 2,000 attendees: producers, directors, broadcasters, OTT executives, VFX leaders and technologists, united by a single driving question. In an era where algorithms, not legacies, decide what wins, how does an industry built on instinct and relationships reinvent itself at speed?

The summit’s twin themes, “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention” and “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026,” set the stakes. Here are the 11 conversations that will define the two days.

The new powerhouses. Studios and independents no longer run the show alone. Corporates are muscling in, chequebooks open, with ambitions that stretch well beyond one-off productions. A session titled “Reloading Content 2.0” will examine how producers and filmmakers are forging new alliances with corporate India and what that means for creative control, franchise-building and the economics of scale.

New formats, new faces. The content paradigm has shifted violently. Vertical video, short-form drama, interactive storytelling and creator-led formats are not experiments anymore. They are the mainstream. A dedicated session will take stock of what the new landscape looks like and who is rising within it.

The regional revolution. “India is flat” is the summit’s most provocative session title, and deliberately so. Regional-language content has emerged as one of the most exciting growth stories in Indian media. From Malayalam thrillers to Tamil blockbusters to Bengali streaming hits, the question now is how the industry scales this momentum and takes it global.

The director in the algorithm age. Making films for a generation raised on reels demands a different grammar entirely. The director’s lens session will grapple with pace, format, attention and the uncomfortable truth that a theatrical release now competes with a 15 seconds clip for the same pair of eyes.

The global content code. Indian content is travelling further than ever, but the rules governing co-productions, creative partnerships and cultural adaptation remain murky. This session will interrogate the policies and practices that determine what gets made for global audiences and how it crosses borders.

AI in the edit suite. Generative AI has moved from curiosity to production tool with startling speed. A session dissecting AI-powered creative workflows will examine where the technology is genuinely accelerating craft, where it is expanding creative possibility and what it means for the humans still in the room.

The money question. Theatrical, OTT and television each operate on distinct economics and are increasingly converging in fascinating ways, competing for the same talent, stories and release windows. A session examining the economics of filmmaking versus OTT movies, series and TV serials will explore how the industry can make each model work harder and smarter.

Branded content grows up. The relationship between brands and content has never been more creative or more consequential. Brands now want genuine cultural participation, not mere association. A session on the evolution from campaigns to cultural co-creation will explore the new rules of engagement and the opportunities that come with them.

The micro-drama moment. Short-form drama has already minted fortunes in China and South-East Asia. India has the audience, the storytelling tradition and the mobile infrastructure to do the same. The summit will ask, with some urgency, why it hasn’t happened yet and what it would take.

Dubbing, subtitling and the infrastructure of reach. Indian content is travelling further than ever, and the dubbing and subtitling market is the engine quietly powering that journey. This session will examine how investment in localisation infrastructure can dramatically expand the footprint of Indian stories on global streaming shelves.

The talent gap. India’s VFX industry is globally recognised and growing fast. A session on talent development and education will explore how the industry can build pipelines deep enough to match its own ambition, training the next generation of creators at the pace and scale the moment demands.

The event is co-powered by SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solutions, with Adobe as the gold partner. ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk and Foundry join as associate partners. Industry partners include Aha, Chana Jor, Dashverse, Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Phantom FX, Nyvfxwaala, XP-Pen and DiskArchive.

The summit closes on the evening of 15 May with the VAM Awards, recognising excellence in visual effects and AI-driven storytelling. 11 themes. Two days. And the people who actually decide what India watches, streams and pays for, all in one room. The Content Hub x VAM Summit is not a talking shop. It is where the industry comes to write the next chapter.

For more information, visit: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/

To register for VAM Summit & The Content Hub: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php