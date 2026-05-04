The Content Hub x VAM Summit 2026 unveils stellar creative line-up

The landscape of Indian entertainment is no longer defined by the singular glow of a cinema screen. Instead, it has become a sprawling, high-velocity digital frontier where the lines between traditional storytelling and bleeding-edge technology have all but evaporated. To navigate this transformation, Indian Television Dot Com has unveiled the visionaries set to headline The Content Hub x VAM (VFX & More) Summit and Awards 2026. This gathering of the industry’s architectural minds will convene on 14th and 15th May at Nesco, Goregaon. The summit promises two days of insight, innovation and storytelling excellence.

Bringing together voices from film, OTT, television, animation and reality formats, the summit aims to create a dynamic knowledge-sharing platform where some of India’s most influential creatives will unpack their craft, journeys and the future of content.

Among the prominent names is cinematographer Ayananka Bose, known for his polished, high-gloss visual style in films like Freddy and Kaabil. His expertise in crafting atmospheric visuals is expected to offer valuable lessons in cinematic storytelling.

Celebrated actor Divya Dutta brings her wealth of experience across over 100 films, including standout performances in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Chiraiya. Her session is likely to explore performance depth and character building.

OTT pioneer Karan Anshuman, the creative force behind Inside Edge, Mirzapur and Rana Naidu, represents the evolving landscape of streaming content, while director Karan Singh Tyagi will offer insights into historical storytelling following his work on Kesari Chapter 2.

Producer-filmmaker Kartk D Nishandar, known for Taali and Amar Vishwas, brings a cross-regional perspective, while Manu Anand is set to discuss innovation in filmmaking, particularly his work on AI-driven projects like Krishna.

Acclaimed storyteller Nitya Mehra, known for Made in Heaven and Big Girls Don’t Cry, adds a strong voice on contemporary narratives and women-centric storytelling.

Veteran director Ravindra Gautam, recognised for Maharani Season 2, will bring insights into political dramas and long-form storytelling, while Alchemy Films filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra is expected to delve into emotionally driven narratives shaped by films like Hichki and Maharaj.

Animation and VFX specialist Subodh Khanolkar will represent India’s evolving animation landscape, while National Award-winning filmmaker Satyanshu Singh is set to share insights from projects like Chintu Ka Birthday and his upcoming series Black Warrant.

Director Sharan Sharma, known for Gunjan Saxena and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, will discuss crafting inspirational narratives, while Suparn Verma brings experience from major streaming hits like The Family Man and Rana Naidu.

From the non-fiction space, Vankush Arora will highlight the evolving grammar of reality television through shows like Laughter Chefs, alongside Vinod V Thazavana, a seasoned director of large-scale formats such as MasterChef India and Super Dancer.

Also part of the line-up are creatives like Siddhartha Jayakar and Rangita Pritish Nandy, further strengthening the summit’s diverse creative representation.

With a wide spectrum of talent, from cinematic visionaries to reality TV specialists, the summit will offer deep dives into storytelling, technology, production design and the business of content.

The complete speaker line-up will feature over 150 experts across broadcasting, OTT, direction, cinematography, VFX and technology, with an expected turnout of 2,000 attendees, positioning the summit among the country’s largest gatherings of content professionals.

The summit is co-powered by SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solutions, with Adobe as the Gold partner. Associate partners include ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk and Foundry, while industry partners comprise Chana Jor, Dashverse, Famous Studios, Hoichoi and XP-Pen. MIDCCA joins as the community partner.

As India’s media landscape evolves at pace and competition for audience attention intensifies, the summit aims to serve as a key meeting ground for decision-makers shaping the future of content.

For more information, visit: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/

Click here to register for VAM Summit & The Content Hub: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php