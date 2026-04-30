‘House of the Dragon’ season three to hit HBO Max this June, official trailer out

The war explodes, dragons fight dragons, and the cost becomes devastating for everyone involved. The American fantasy drama television series House of the Dragon is all set to return with season three on 21 June.

The official trailer of the HBO series House of The Dragon S3 is out.

Based on the work of Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin, the prequel to Game of Thrones, will feature an eight-episode season, available to stream via HBO Max, with new episodes releasing weekly.

Season three introduces new cast members including James Norton, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Tom Cullen, and Joplin Sibtain, while returning cast members include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Ewan Mitchell among others.

Following season three, the creators plan to continue expanding the House of The Dragon franchise with a fourth and final season, although further details have not yet been confirmed.