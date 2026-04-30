Roblox expands India leadership with Sunil Rao as managing director

Roblox, an immersive platform for gaming and creation that hosts millions of user-generated experiences for over 144 million daily active users, has announced the appointment of Sunil Rao as managing director for India.

Rao will join Roblox India in May. He will focus on strengthening the company’s local presence, building strategic partnerships, and supporting the creator ecosystem, while aligning regional needs with global product and business priorities. As the company’s senior representative in the country, he will lead market operations and oversee the execution of Roblox India’s strategy in collaboration with local teams and partners.

In 2025, Roblox’s global creator community earned over $1.5 billion. The platform provides free, easy-to-use tools that help millions of developers create, design, and build, supported by strong safety systems for a positive experience. With a large youth population and a fast-growing digital ecosystem, India offers strong potential for long-term growth.

“Roblox is at the forefront of enabling a new generation of creators and games. India’s scale, creativity, and entrepreneurial energy present a massive opportunity. I’m excited to build a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem that empowers developers and creators across the country. Ensuring child safety and aligning closely with India’s regulatory framework will be among my top priorities, as we focus on building a trusted platform that enables responsible and sustainable growth in the region.” stated Roblox India managing director Rao.

Roblox international vice president Zhen Fang shared, “India is an important market for us globally and one with tremendous potential in terms of creator talent. Sunil brings deep expertise in building operations across diverse markets, and his passion for community-centric platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive our next chapter of growth in the country.”

Prior to joining Roblox, Rao was part of the leadership team at Amazon Web Services, where he led strategy and corporate business development across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region. He also served as a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, working closely with founders and emerging companies to support innovation and scale across the technology ecosystem.

Earlier in his career, Rao played a key role in building and expanding developer ecosystems at Symbian, Nokia, and Google, contributing to the growth of some of the world’s most influential mobile and internet platforms.