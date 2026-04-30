Netflix to bring adult comedy ‘Dad’s House’ from the creators of ‘Smiling Friends’

Netflix has announced a new adult animated comedy series, Dad’s House, created by Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends, Yolo), Dario Russo (Danger 5, Italian Spiderman, The Fox), and David Ashby (Danger 5, Italian Spiderman).

Set in small-town suburban Australia, Dad’s House follows a 13-year-old who spends every other weekend with his father, Ian, after his parents’ divorce. The father-son dynamic is both entertaining and chaotic, as Ian has a knack for complicating even the simplest situations.

Cusack, Russo, and Ashby are also the voices of the series, alongside Felicity Ward (The Office, Wakefield, The Inbetweeners 2).

Dad’s House is produced by Melbourne-based Princess Pictures (Smiling Friends, Koala Man, Hazbin Hotel, Universal Basic Guys) and Fox-owned L.A. studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers, Koala Man, Hazbin Hotel).