Relive childhood favourites with ‘Swat Kats’, ‘Justice League’ and more on Tata Play Cartoon Network Forever

Tata Plays’ Cartoon Network Forever returns with a lineup of iconic shows from animation’s golden era. Starting this April, classics like Batman: The Animated Series invite viewers on a longing journey into the world of DC and beyond.

This summer 2026, the platform continues to bring back nostalgia, excitement, and adventure with a lineup of beloved shows including Justice League, Swat Kats, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, and Codename: Kids Next Door. More than just shows, these titles hold a special place in the childhood memories of many, and their return aims to rekindle that same excitement for audiences today.

Being ad-free viewing available all day in both Hindi and English, and seamless access across Tata Play’s Direct to Home (DTH) service and the Tata Play mobile app, the platform goes beyond content curation to deliver nostalgic experience.

It brings back a time when stories felt larger than life, heroes felt closer, and entertainment was simple, pure, and shared. Because some childhood favourites don’t just live in memory they return when you need them most.

This is available all hours on Tata Play Cartoon Network Forever on service #653, offering uninterrupted, ad-free viewing in both Hindi and English.