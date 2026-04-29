Prime Video confirms final season of ‘Hazbin Hotel’

At the Lvl Up Expo panel, Prime Video announced that the animated musical comedy series Hazbin Hotel has been renewed for a fifth and final season. Created by Vivienne Medrano with A24 and Fox Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment, the series will return on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Synopsis of the series: Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be checking out into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggi, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the Radio Demon reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Medrano, the series originates from her animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019, which has since gained more than 120 million views and a global following. It combines humour, distinctive characters and musical sequences to build a unique world.

Medrano shared, “I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion. I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.”

Amazon MGM Studio animation head Melissa Wolfe shared, “From its inception, Hazbin Hotel has pushed the boundaries of adult animation through bold storytelling, vibrant artistry, and unapologetic heart. Medrano and her team have built an extraordinary world that has captivated fans around the globe, and we’re thrilled to give the series and its passionate community a fitting, unforgettable final chapter.”

The first half of the 15‑episode third season of Helluva Boss will premiere on Prime Video in autumn 2026. Following a mid‑season break, the second half will be released in 2027. Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel together form the Hellaverse universe.

The second season of Hazbin Hotel premiered on 29 October 2025 on Prime Video. Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes, alongside executive producer Dana Tafoya‑Cameron. The series is produced by A24 and Fox Entertainment’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.