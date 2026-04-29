Xilam’s ‘Lucy Lost’ enters official competition section at Annecy Festival ahead of France release

France-based Xilam Animation (Oggy and the Cockroaches) has secured a place at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 for its feature film Lucy Lost. The film has been nominated in the feature films official competition category.

Based on the 2014 novel Listen to the Moon by Michael Morpurgo, the film is directed by Olivier Clert and produced by Marc du Pontavice.

“With Lucy Lost, Xilam is honoured to continue its long standing and wonderful story with the Annecy Festival, an unparalleled showcase for international animated features” said Xilam Animation founder and CEO Marc du Pontavice.

The story follows Lucy, a mysterious girl with visions no one else can see, who befriends Milly as they try to uncover the truth behind her unusual abilities.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in France on 28 October through Le Pacte, with international distribution handled by Goodfellas. Lucy Lost is set to feature at Annecy’s 2026 edition (21 to 27 June), following a work in progress selection in 2025.