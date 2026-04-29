VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub to feature a presentation on AI-based film ‘Shatak’

As conversations around artificial intelligence continue to reshape the creative landscape, this year’s VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub is set to host a compelling session on Shatak, touted as India’s first AI-driven feature film.

The session will be held by Paperboat Design Studios’ founder, director and producer Aashish Mall, who will take audiences inside the making of the film, offering a closer look at how AI tools are being integrated into the filmmaking process, from ideation to execution. Titled Shatak – Making of India’s First AI Feature Film, the presentation is expected to unpack the evolving relationship between technology and storytelling, while also addressing the opportunities and challenges of adopting AI in long-form content creation.

With the sixth edition of the VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub scheduled for May 14 and 15 at Nesco, Mumbai, the session aligns closely with this year’s central themes, “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026” and “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention.” As the industry navigates this shift, Shatak stands as a case study in experimentation and innovation within the Indian content ecosystem.

The event continues to bring together creators, technologists, and industry leaders to explore the future of media and entertainment through discussions, presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

The event is co-powered by SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solutions. The gold partner is Adobe, while the associate partners include ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, and Foundry. The industry partners are Chana Jor, Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Dashverse and XPpen. The community partner is MIDCCA.

For more information, visit here: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/

To register for VAM Summit & The Content Hub: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php