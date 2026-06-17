S8UL ‘League of Legends’ team qualifies for Asian Games 2026

S8UL Esports’ League of Legends team has qualified to represent India at the Asian Games 2026, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from 19 September to 4 October. Esports will include eleven titles at the event, following its introduction as a demonstration sport at the 2018 Asian Games and its recognition as a medal sport at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Competing under the national team banner, the roster of Akshaj “Kat Bot” Shenoy, Aakash “Infi” Shandilya, Sanindhya “Deadcorporal” Malik, Mihir “Lotus” Ranjan, Ahmed “Nero” Shahid, and Rahul “Bob” Bisht entered the regional qualifiers after winning the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2026, which served as the official qualification tournament for the Asian Games 2026.

Kat Bot said, “Qualifying for the Asian Games is a proud moment. The regional qualifiers were tough, and every match demanded focus. For many of us, this is our second Games, making it even more special. We’re grateful to S8UL for their support, and representing India is always an honour we’ll give our best to make the country proud in Aichi-Nagoya.”

S8UL CEO and co-founder Animesh “8Bit Thug” Agarwal shared, “Representing India at the Asian Games is one of the highest honours, and seeing our League of Legends roster earn this opportunity is truly special. The team has shown resilience, discipline, and constant growth, qualities vital for success internationally. At S8UL, we aim to create pathways for Indian athletes to compete on the world stage, and we’re confident they’ll give their all in Aichi-Nagoya.”

The regional qualifiers involved 14 teams competing in a two-stage format. The competition began with a round-robin group stage, followed by the split stage, where the leading teams secured places at the Asian Games 2026 main event. Kat Bot, Infi, Deadcorporal, and Lotus were part of India’s League of Legends squad at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, where the team finished in fifth place.