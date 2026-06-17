Michael J. Fox joins Canadian animated feature ‘Dragoons’

Glimpse from Dragoons

Icon Creative Studio, an independent CG animation company based in Canada, has announced that Michael J. Fox, Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner, will voice Dougie, the lead character in its forthcoming animated feature Dragoons.

“Dougie and Dart’s story is one I understand deeply, the idea that something immense can be sleeping inside you, just waiting for the right moment to be set free. This is a film for anyone who has ever felt overlooked, underestimated, or forgotten. I’m honoured to help bring Dougie to life,” Fox shared.

Icon Creative Studio CEO and president Shea Wageman said, “Michael J. Fox is Dougie. From the moment we began developing this character, we knew we needed a voice that could carry both immense warmth and unshakeable spirit. Fox brings all of that and more. He gives Dougie a soul that audiences of every age will root for from the first frame to the last.”

Synopsis of the film: Dougie is an unremarkable employee at WizCorp until a freak accident unlocks something extraordinary in his apprentice, Dart. Transformed into a mighty dragon, the pair uncover a staggering truth: their kind were once rulers of the skies, until the ruthless wizard-CEO Hex shrank them, erased their memories, and stole their power to build his empire. Faced with this revelation, Dougie and Dart must summon the courage to rise, awaken their kin, and prove that even the smallest spark can set the heavens ablaze.

Some of the other works produced by Icon Creative Studio include Charlie the Wonderdog, featuring Owen Wilson with original music by Bryan Adams. The studio is recognised for its storytelling and full-pipeline CG animation, and has collaborated with partners such as Disney, Netflix, Apple TV+, Skydance, Warner Bros., Paramount, and Sony.

Further information regarding the cast, release date, and distribution of Dragoons will be shared in the coming months.