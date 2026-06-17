Crunchyroll celebrates Ani-May finale with spectacular drone show and fan celebrations in Delhi

Crunchyroll wrapped up its month-long Ani-May celebrations in India with fan events in Mumbai and Delhi, giving anime enthusiasts new ways to connect and celebrate their shared passion. The festivities ranged from anime-themed parties filled with music, games, food, and community activities in Mumbai to a spectacular anime-inspired drone show that illuminated the Delhi skyline.

Ani-May is Crunchyroll’s annual global celebration of anime fandom, featuring experiences across streaming, gaming, merchandise, and live events. The initiative highlights the many ways fans engage with anime while creating opportunities for communities around the world to come together.

In India, the celebrations also included Crunchyroll’s largest-ever presence at Mumbai Comic Con. Fans had the chance to experience live dubbing sessions, participate in interactive activations, explore exclusive merchandise, and contribute to the Ani-May thread art wall, creating a vibrant hub for anime lovers throughout the event.

As anime continues to establish itself as a major force in youth culture and entertainment across India, Crunchyroll remains focused on creating experiences that go beyond streaming and foster deeper connections within the community. With a month of celebrations ending in a dazzling drone spectacle over Delhi, Ani-May once again demonstrated how anime fandom continues to evolve into a shared cultural experience, bringing fans together both online and in the real world.