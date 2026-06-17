Fruit Ninja Studio’s new roguelike ‘Guncrypt’ launches free demo during Steam Next Fest

The studio behind the globally successful Fruit Ninja is stepping into a new genre with Guncrypt, an upcoming roguelike action game that is currently playable through a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest.

Developed by Australian game studio Halfbrick Studios, known for hit titles such as Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride, Guncrypt combines top-down action with roguelike progression mechanics. The game is among thousands of titles participating in Steam Next Fest.

One of the title’s standout features is its shareable run summary system. After each playthrough, players can generate a detailed results screen that showcases their build, damage curve, and overall performance, making it easy to share strategies and accomplishments with friends and the wider community.

While the current demo is available only in English, localised assets are planned for the full release.

The free demo is currently available on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest, giving roguelike fans a chance to explore the game’s fast-paced combat, weapon-building mechanics, and replayable progression systems. With Guncrypt, Halfbrick is expanding beyond the mobile experiences that made it famous, bringing its signature polish to the increasingly popular roguelike genre.

As Steam Next Fest continues to spotlight upcoming indie and independent titles, Guncrypt is positioning itself as an intriguing new project from one of gaming’s most recognisable studios.