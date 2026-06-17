Crunchyroll outlines Asia growth with Taiwan and South Korea rollout

Crunchyroll has announced plans to expand its service to audiences in Taiwan and South Korea. Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini shared the news during a fireside chat at the APOS Conference.

He outlined the growth of anime fans across the Asia-Pacific region and confirmed new investment in content, localisation, marketing, and community. The service will launch in Taiwan this summer, followed by South Korea later in the year.

Purini shared, “Asia is a priority for Crunchyroll because it’s home to some of the world’s most passionate anime communities. Our ambition is simple: to be the best place for fans to experience anime, wherever they are. That means investing in great content, delivering it in ways that feel local and relevant, and creating experiences that deepen fans’ connection to the stories and characters they love.”

“In Taiwan and South Korea, we see tremendous opportunities to better serve fans and grow alongside these vibrant communities. We’re committed to bringing the right mix of content, accessibility, and local experiences to each market. Our focus is on earning fans’ trust every day by consistently delivering the experience they expect from Crunchyroll,” he added.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Taiwan will be one of its next markets, with a localised service planned for summer 2026. Audiences in Taiwan will gain access to its catalogue and simulcast line‑up, with further details on the launch to be announced later. South Korea has also been identified as a market with strong potential. With a highly engaged entertainment audience and a culture closely connected to anime and Japanese popular culture, South Korea represents the next step in Crunchyroll’s expansion in Asia. Over the last few years, Crunchyroll has expanded its service in other parts of Asia.

India has become one of Crunchyroll’s strongest growth markets worldwide, supported by a localisation strategy that is helping to bring anime into the mainstream. The platform now offers more than 900 titles, including over 180 dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Around 65 per cent of viewing is now from dubbed content. Fan engagement has increased significantly, with total watch time rising by 3.5 times, minutes watched per viewer doubling, and audiences spending on average more than 60 minutes a day on the platform.

Crunchyroll launched a fully localised service in Thailand in February 2026, including Thai‑language user experience, subtitles, and dubbed content. Since then, viewership has increased fourfold. Thailand now ranks fourth globally for anime engagement, with audiences participating through streaming, theatrical releases, merchandise, and major events such as AFA Thailand. The recent success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, which became both the highest‑grossing Japanese film and the top‑grossing animated film of all time in Thailand, highlights the depth of engagement in the market.

Crunchyroll will be announcing its new season soon, with approximately 40 new simulcast anime titles arriving from Japan.