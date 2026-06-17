Saffronic expands business development division with new games director

Curtis Cherrington

Saffronic has announced the expansion of its business development division with the appointment of Curtis Cherrington as games business development director, reporting to business development senior vice president Kristy Scanlan.

Scanlan shared, “Curtis brings an exceptional combination of industry relationships, production expertise, and a deep understanding of what game studios need to successfully scale content creation. His track record working with leading publishers, developers, and creative teams makes him an ideal addition as we continue to expand our services for the global gaming market. We are excited to have him lead new business initiatives focused on our animation production offerings and help more studios access the world-class talent and capabilities Saffronic provides.”

Cherrington said, “Saffronic has built an impressive reputation for creative excellence, production quality, and the ability to scale complex content creation efforts. I am incredibly passionate about connecting talented artists and creative teams with the partners and production solutions they need to deliver memorable player experiences, and excited to join the team to help game studios discover new ways to expand their animation and art production capabilities while maintaining the creative vision and quality that players expect.”

Cherrington, who has more than 25 years of experience in the games industry, has held leadership roles at companies including Electronic Arts, Disney Interactive Studios, THQ, Midway and Virtuos. His work has focused on linking studios with external development partners to support AAA production, live game content, outsourcing strategies and large-scale art and content pipelines across genres and platforms. In his new role, he will concentrate on developing Saffronic’s position in the games sector, assisting developers and publishers in using the company’s animation, art production, character development and content creation services for both new titles and live-service games.