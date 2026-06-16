Studio 100 confirms ‘Arnie & Barney’ licensing partnerships

Ahead of Brandmania in Essen, Germany, on 24 and 25 June, Studio 100 International has announced new licensing partnerships for Arnie & Barney: The Water Quest across the German-speaking market. The franchise, part of the Maya the Bee universe, will be released in cinemas across Germany on 3 September 2026, accompanied by consumer products and publishing activities.

Synopsis of the film: When their meadow suddenly dries up, unlikely heroes Arnie and Barney set out on a daring quest to save their home from devastating drought. As the bumbling ant duo blunder from one mishap to the next, they stumble upon a sinister mystery behind the vanishing water. With courage, quick wits, and the unexpected aid of a caped mosquito, Arnie and Barney must rise above their clumsiness to confront the threat and prove themselves the champions their world so desperately needs.

From 15 August, HABA will release three games based on the film: Dice King Arnie & Barney Edition, Hypno Vision, and Drop or Stop. The titles are designed for family play and include puzzle-solving and fast-paced gameplay with distinctive visual elements.

Timed with the theatrical release, Blue Ocean Entertainment will publish the official Arnie & Barney: The Water Quest magazine, which will include a comic based on the film’s story and a bow-and-arrow set. At the same time, Sony Music’s Europa label will issue the audio drama adaptation of the film. Nastrovje Potsdam will also introduce an on-demand apparel collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, and accessories, supported by a dedicated Arnie & Barney storefront on Amazon.

In early October, Heunec will add plush figures of the film’s two main characters to the licensing programme. Made from GRS-certified recycled materials, the products will be available through retail outlets and the manufacturer’s online shop.

With Arnie & Barney: The Water Quest (German title: Arnie & Barney – Retten das Wasser), German distributor Port au Prince Pictures will release a family adventure in cinemas nationwide. The launch will be accompanied by a marketing campaign across social media, outdoor advertising, television, radio, print, talent and influencer activities, a premiere event, and preview screenings for families throughout Germany.

The campaign will be supported by partnerships with Radio Teddy, Plopsaland Deutschland, and dm’s SauBär brand. In addition, an educational initiative on water scarcity and sustainability will be developed with Viva con Agua and Greenpeace Germany.

The German-language version of the film features a voice cast led by YouTube creator LukasBS as Arnie and actor Tim Oliver Schultz (Red Band Society, Vampire Sisters) as Barney. In the original version, the two main characters are voiced by Australian comedy duo The Umbilical Brothers. Singer and TikTok creator Kauta joins the cast as the mosquito character Szzkeat.

The 75‑minute 3D animated feature was developed mainly in Munich under the direction of Sean Heuston, in collaboration with Studio Isar Animation. The screenplay was written by Fin Edquist, whose previous work includes 200% Wolf, 100% Wolf, and the Maya the Bee trilogy. Arnie & Barney: The Water Quest is a co‑production of Studio 100 International, Studio Isar Animation, 3Doubles Producciones in Spain, and Telegael in Ireland.