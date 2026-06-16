Zag announces new animated series, ‘Ghostforce Evolution,’ in production with Netflix, TF1, and Super RTL on board

Zag, a French independent animation production and entertainment studio, announced that its all-new animated action-comedy series, Ghostforce Evolution, is officially in production.

The series will consist of 26 x 22-minute episodes and one 44-minute special. They are all set to expand the hit Ghostforce universe with a fresh, high-energy take on teen life, supernatural adventure, and emotional storytelling.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, Ghostforce Evolution follows Andy, Liv, and Mike, three ordinary teens balancing school, friendships, and secret crushes, while leading extraordinary double lives as the heroic Ghost Force. With the guidance of visionary scientist Luna Jones, the trio battles fear-fueled supernatural threats unleashed by the sinister Prince Onara and the imprisoned ghost king Buriburi.

“The original Ghostforce series introduced audiences to a superhero trio protecting New York City from fear-driven ghosts, quickly building a global fanbase with its blend of comedy, action, and relatable teen dynamics,” said Zag executive vice president of series Ian Lambur.



“With Ghostforce Evolution, we’re leaning into what Zag and Jeremy Zag do best, crafting stories filled with magic, heart, and adventure, where everyday teens rise as extraordinary heroes, much like Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. We’re thrilled to partner with Netflix, TF1, and Super RTL to bring this next chapter to audiences around the world,” he added.

Super RTL’s editor-in-chief, kids & family, Dominique Neudecker, commented: “Ghostforce Evolution is a standout series that perfectly combines distinctive characters, adventure, and relatable storytelling with a unique look and feel. We are excited to bring this dynamic new chapter to audiences across Germany.”

TF1 and Super RTL, major European television networks and co-producers of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, along with Netflix, have come on board as premiere media partners.