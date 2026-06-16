Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha qualifies for Esports Nations Cup 2026 after winning regional Chess qualifier

India’s Chess contingent for the Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 is now complete, with Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha securing qualification after topping the regional qualifier. He joins Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, who earned a direct invitation through the Champions Chess Tour (CCT) leaderboard, as India’s representatives for the global nation-based esports competition set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 2 to 29 November 2026.



Chess at ENC 2026 will feature 128 players competing for a prize pool of US $600,000 (approximately Rs 5.7 crore). The event will begin with a round-robin group stage before progressing to a single-elimination playoff bracket. The field includes some of the world’s leading players, such as Norway’s Magnus Carlsen, United States’ Hikaru Nakamura, France’s Alireza Firouzja, and Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda. The field will also feature Switzerland’s Alexandra Kosteniuk and Estonia’s Mai Narva, who became the first women to officially qualify for the event.

Each country or territory can have a maximum of two players competing at the ENC 2026 Finals. Since Sarin had already secured India’s first spot through the CCT leaderboard, only one additional Indian player could qualify through the regional pathway.

The Middle East, India, and Central Asia regional qualifier began with a nine-round Swiss-format stage featuring titled players competing in rapid chess. The top eight players advanced to a double-elimination knockout stage, where four qualification spots for the ENC 2026 Finals were up for grabs.

Guha delivered an impressive performance in the qualifier, finishing at the top of the Swiss stage as the only unbeaten player with six wins and three draws. He then continued his strong run in the knockout stage, defeating Syria’s Malek Koniahli and Iran’s Artin Ashraf to secure his place at the ENC 2026 Finals.

The 24-year-old grandmaster heads into the tournament in excellent form, having won the Commonwealth Chess Championship earlier this year after also claiming the title in the 2023-24 season.

Grandmaster Guha stated, “The regional qualifier was challenging from start to finish. Chess has become an increasingly important part of the global esports ecosystem, and the Esports Nations Cup is a great reflection of that growth. The tournament will bring together some of the strongest players from around the world, so preparation will be key. Over the coming months, my focus will be on refining different aspects of my game and ensuring I am ready to perform at my highest level when the competition begins”

India’s preparations for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 are also progressing across other game titles. Nodwin Gaming, the country’s National Team Partner (NTP), has announced the national squads for Dota 2, Moba Legends: 5v5!, and Rocket League.

The Dota 2 team will compete in the regional qualifiers from 29 June to 1 July, with two qualification spots available. Meanwhile, India’s Moba Legends: 5v5! squad remains in contention for a direct invitation through the rankings, with regional qualifiers scheduled for 15-16 August if required.

India’s Rocket League roster has also been confirmed and will compete in the regional qualifiers from 17 to 19 July, where teams will battle for a place at the ENC 2026 Finals.