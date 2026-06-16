Ankit “Ankiiibot” Pandey bags GEM Awards 2026 for excellence in esports talent and industry impact

GodLike Gaming added another milestone to its journey at the GEM Awards 2026, earning honours across key esports categories and reinforcing its position as one of India’s most prominent gaming and esports organisations.

A major highlight for the organisation came through Ankit “Ankiiibot” Pandey, who won the Esports Caster of the Year award. Over the years, Ankiiibot has established himself as one of the most recognizable and respected voices in Indian esports broadcasting. Through his work across major tournaments and competitive titles, he has consistently brought a blend of enthusiasm, game knowledge, and storytelling that has helped audiences connect more deeply with esports competitions.

As esports broadcasts continue to evolve into large-scale entertainment experiences, the role of casters has become increasingly important. Beyond simply describing in-game action, they provide context, build narratives around players and teams, and help create memorable moments for viewers. Ankiiibot’s contribution to this aspect of the industry has made him a familiar face for esports fans across the country. His achievement at the GEM Awards 2026 reflects not only individual excellence but also the growing maturity and professionalism of esports broadcasting in India.

GodLike Gaming has invested in building an ecosystem that extends beyond competitive success, providing opportunities for creators, broadcasters, and gaming personalities to grow alongside its esports teams. Ankiiibot’s achievement stands as an example of that broader vision, highlighting the impact of talent development within the organisation and the role such personalities play in shaping community engagement.

Alongside Ankiiibot’s win, GodLike Gaming was honoured in the esports commercial partner of the year category for its collaboration with Red Bull. The partnership brought together two influential names from the worlds of esports and lifestyle marketing, highlighting the increasing interest of global brands in India’s gaming ecosystem.

Founded as a competitive esports organisation, GodLike Gaming has grown into a multifaceted gaming brand with a presence that extends beyond tournament participation. The organisation has built a strong reputation through its competitive rosters, creator ecosystem, community engagement initiatives, and ability to cultivate a highly engaged fan base. Over time, it has expanded its footprint across multiple gaming titles while continuing to strengthen its connection with audiences through content and digital experiences.

GodLike Gaming’s growth mirrors the broader evolution of Indian esports. As the industry has developed into a structured and rapidly expanding ecosystem, organisations such as GodLike have helped shape its trajectory by creating opportunities for players, creators, broadcasters, and partners alike. Their continued investment in talent and community-building has contributed to the professionalisation of esports in the country.

The honours received at GEM Awards 2026 serve as a reflection of that journey, celebrating both individual achievement through Ankiiibot’s success and the organisation’s broader influence within the esports landscape.