Frameboxx brings industry leaders together at Nexxt Frame 2026 in Pune to inspire future creative professionals

Frameboxx Institute of Emerging Media, powered by UID, successfully hosted Nexxt Frame 2026- gateway to creativity, innovation and storytelling at Pune’s Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial hall.

The event brought together leading professionals from the animation, VFX, gaming, CGI, and digital content sectors, creating a dynamic platform for aspiring creators, students, educators, and industry enthusiasts to engage with experts driving innovation across the creative technology landscape.

Nexxt Frame 2026 was created to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering attendees direct access to professionals behind some of the most notable projects in film, animation, gaming, and digital entertainment. Through keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, participants gained valuable insights into emerging technologies, evolving industry trends, creative workflows, and the growing career opportunities within the AVGC-XR ecosystem.

The event featured an esteemed lineup of industry leaders, including Philm CGI assistant compositing supervisor Subodh Narwade; Assemblage Entertainment co-head of computer graphics Vidit Kundra; Godspeed Games co-founder and chief technology and product officer Druhin Mukherjee; HiTech Animation Studio CEO Ashish Thapar and Green Gold Animation general manager production Anubhav Khanna.

Through engaging discussions and firsthand industry perspectives, the speakers shared valuable insights into animation production, visual effects, gaming, and the evolving art of digital storytelling. Their sessions highlighted current industry trends, creative challenges, and emerging opportunities, inspiring students to build industry-relevant skills while fostering creativity, innovation, and a commitment to continuous learning.

The event underscores Frameboxx’s commitment to nurturing industry-ready talent by creating meaningful platforms where students can engage directly with professionals shaping the future of the media, entertainment, and creative technology industries.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Frameboxx founder Rajesh R. Turakhia, underscored the importance of fostering stronger connections between academia and industry to prepare the next generation of creative professionals for future opportunities and challenges.

Turakhia shared, “The creative industry is evolving faster than ever before, driven by technology, innovation, and new forms of storytelling. At Frameboxx, our mission has always been to empower students with industry-relevant skills, practical exposure, and mentorship from professionals who are shaping the future. Nexxt Frame is an extension of that vision, bringing together talent, technology, and industry expertise under one roof to inspire the creators of tomorrow.”

The success of Nexxt Frame 2026 reaffirmed Frameboxx’s commitment to bridging education and industry by creating opportunities for learning, collaboration, and professional growth. As India’s animation, vfx, gaming, comics, and extended reality sector continues to expand, the institute remains focused on empowering aspiring creators with the skills, exposure, and industry insights needed to build successful careers in the creative economy.