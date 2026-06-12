‘Kagurabachi’ reveals new character visual and trailer for Chihiro Rokuhira 

The upcoming Kagurabachi anime has released a new character visual and trailer for its protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, offering fans a closer look at the series’ central character ahead of its April 2027 debut.

Based on Takeru Hokazono’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, which has surpassed four million copies in circulation, Kagurabachi follows Chihiro, a young swordsman seeking revenge against the Hishaku, the sorcerer group responsible for his father’s death and the theft of six powerful enchanted blades.

The newly unveiled visual depicts Chihiro in his signature black coat alongside the black goldfish associated with his powers. The character trailer highlights his determination and unwavering resolve as he embarks on his blood-soaked journey.

Alongside the character reveal, the production team also announced the first leg of the Kagurabachi Anime World Tour, which will feature advance screenings of episode one at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, Japan Expo in Paris, AnimagiC in Mannheim, and Anime NYC throughout July and August 2026.