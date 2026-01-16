Oscar winner Mark Sagar, Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan launch AI storytelling studio FaiBLE 

L-R: Mark Sagar, Sharad Devarajan

Award-winning creator and producer Sharad Devarajan, and two-time Academy Award-winning technologist and AI pioneer of virtual beings, Dr. Mark Sagar, have jointly launched a silicon valley startup FaiBLE Media Inc.

The Palo Alto-based company is focused on merging artificial intelligence with storytelling to develop new narrative technologies and unlock scientific breakthroughs in creative expression. The company will be officially unveiled on 16 January at the Aether Summit in Singapore.

FaiBLE’s mission centers on understanding the fundamental structures that drive narrative resonance with audiences and building tools and experiences based on those insights. The company describes its long-term research initiative as ‘The AlphaFold of Storytelling,’ drawing parallels to how AlphaFold decoded protein-folding patterns by revealing hidden biological structures.

“Throughout history, humanity has stumbled upon foundational creative scientific discoveries only rarely every few centuries. If I went back 2,000 years and drew an image with a linear perspective, it would have felt like magic to the person of that time,” said Devarajan. “From musical scales to the Hero’s Journey, every great creator seeks to understand the science of their craft. AI now gives us the ability to find them intentionally rather than by accident. FaiBLE is dedicated to uncovering the next wave of these transcendent tools to spark a new creative renaissance.”

Devarajan serves as adjunct professor at Columbia Business School, where he has taught a course on artificial intelligence and disruptive technologies for nearly a decade. He founded Graphic India, a leading Indian comic book and animation company, and created The Legend of Hanuman, one of the most successful animated series in Indian history.

Sagar built revolutionary facial systems for King Kong and Avatar, earning two Academy Awards for scientific and technical achievement. He later pioneered AI-driven virtual beings, including the Baby X project, which explored biologically-inspired neural system models for autonomous animated agents.

“The intersection of AI and storytelling represents one of the most exciting frontiers in technology and art,” said Sagar. “We’ll be exploring the most effective mechanisms by which stories create meaning, evoke emotion, and become timeless. These are scientific questions as well as artistic ones, and AI gives us unprecedented tools to explore them.”

A key focus involves developing ‘Quantum Stories,’ technology enabling dynamic story worlds rather than fixed linear narratives. The platform allows audiences to explore unique narrative paths through characters, timelines and perspectives while AI maintains consistency and canonical integrity across experiences.

“Quantum Stories represent a fundamental shift in how narrative canon is formed,” Sagar said. “In traditional media, canon is static and authored from the top down. In Quantum Stories, canon is alive, continuously expanding while remaining internally consistent. This was not feasible before AI. No human writers’ room or branching narrative system could sustain coherence across vast numbers of individualised storylines. We believe this represents an entirely new storytelling opportunity where a creator’s vision can be expanded a thousandfold.”

FaiBLE views India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America as natural pioneers for these new storytelling formats, citing these regions’ vast narrative traditions, large audiences and readiness to embrace innovative mediums.

“We believe the next generation of iconic story experiences and formats will emerge from creators willing to experiment, innovate, and pioneer new frontiers,” said Devarajan. “That spirit of creative risk-taking is at the heart of everything we are building at FaiBLE.”

The company was incubated at Graphic India and maintains creative and production connections across India and other global markets. FaiBLE is currently assembling a multidisciplinary team spanning storytelling, animation, technology and AI research.

The Aether Summit, taking place 15-16 January at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, is an invitation-only global forum organised by Media Partners Asia that brings together leaders across artificial intelligence, immersive and generative technologies, connectivity and infrastructure, creativity and content, and global capital.