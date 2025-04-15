‘The Legend of Hanuman’ S6 amasses 5.8 million views on JioHotstar: Report

Recent reports from Ormax Media revealed that The Legend of Hanuman season six created and produced by Sharad Devarajan and Graphic India has secured the number one spot as the most-watched show across all OTT/streaming platforms in its first week, surpassing all live-action films and shows.

According to Ormax estimates calculating the week of 7 to 13 April, the JioHotstar mythological series reached an impressive total of 5.8 million viewers in just the three days it was released starting 11 April.

Synopsis of season six: In season six, Lord Hanuman, voiced by Daman Singh Baggan, embarks on a perilous journey to find the Sanjeevani Booti, a magical herb that is the only way to save Lakshman, who has been gravely injured. The trailer reveals Hanuman’s quest will take him across many lands, where he must overcome tough challenges and battle fierce enemies.

“The amazing fan support for season six is proof that Indian animation storytelling is about to reach a golden age. Because of the millions of fans across the country who have taken a chance to watch this show and support the work we are doing, The Legend of Hanuman has become the most successful animated project in Indian history. This new season marks one of Hanuman’s journey’s most poignant and impactful periods. He faces his personal struggles as he embarks on his mission to save Lakshman. Lord Hanuman has inspired countless generations for thousands of years, connecting people across ages. The morals, lessons, and universal human truths he embodies remain relevant today, now more than ever,” said co-creator, producer, and showrunner of the series Devarajan.

The series has been produced by Graphic India and led by creators and showrunners, Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang. It has topped the Ormax streaming charts for each of its five previous seasons, making it the first animated series in India to achieve that milestone.