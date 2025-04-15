Cinystore launches KeepItShort platform for aspiring student filmmakers

Hyderabad-based media technology startup Cinystore Technologies launched KeepItShort, a platform dedicated exclusively to student filmmakers from film and animation institutes. The platform is designed as a stepping stone for aspiring student filmmakers, the platform supports discovery, visibility, and community-building within the next generation of talent.

Catering to over 5,00,000 current and alumni students from more than 1,500 film and 1,200 animation institutes across India, the platform is expected to attract over 1,000–1,200 showreels or team entries, each with at least five members and it aims to engage over 6,000 budding filmmakers at launch. KeepItShort aims to transform the filmmaking ecosystem by democratising access to advanced digital tools and enabling data-led decision-making.

KeepItShort provides an open stage for creative storytelling across directing, cinematography, editing, story writing, and screenwriting. The platform is witnessing acceptance, with film and animation institutes and media governing bodies showing interest to collaborate, underscoring the scale and engagement of this new film and animation community. Notably, various production houses are excited to see the emergence of fresh storytelling talent and many of them are actively scouting for new ideas and students who can bring innovative narratives to the entertainment world.

Cinystore Technologies CEO Nagender Polamraju said, “We built KeepItShort to shift power back into the hands of student filmmakers. By combining tech with transparency, we are helping filmmakers navigate a noisy, gatekept industry with clarity and control. It’s about levelling the playing field—where stories rise because of merit, not connections.”

“KeepItShort is about giving student filmmakers the same dignity and reach as professionals. We believe talent should not wait for a break and that students should not have to carry the fear of instability or being overlooked after graduation. By offering a space to explore roles like directing, script writing, editing, or sound engineering while still in school, this platform brings their work directly to audiences and industry insiders without needing to cross outdated gates of access,” he added.

The platform was launched by Polamraju with a vision to develop a platform which empowers budding filmmakers while prioritising meaningful audience engagement over traditional barriers. It is now live and available for filmmakers looking to take control of their content lifecycle from idea to audience.