Netflix casts Kento Nakajima in manga adaptation ‘S&X’

Netflix has announced that Kento Nakajima will star in Kisei Tada’s popular manga adaptation S&X, exploring intimacy and modern relationships. The series is directed by Shogo Kusano and produced by Mariko Seto and Daisuke Saitoh.

Author of the original manga Tada shared, “While writing the manga, I focused on the themes that you don’t have to carry sexual concerns alone and there are places where you can seek help. As a viewer myself, I am incredibly excited to see how Kento Nakajima will bring this complex character to life!”

While sharing his enthusiasm for the role Nakajima said, “The way Shimotori pays close attention to the finest details of his patients’ emotions and gently empathises with them felt very similar to my own process of making music. I felt ready for this challenge now, which led me to accept the role.”

“This story confronts sexuality and the inner heart head-on. Sexual concerns are unique to every individual. Rather than being swept away by the current trend of labeling things as right or wrong, I hope to convey the importance of facing others, listening to them, and standing by their side,” commented Seto.

Kusano shared, “Just as Shimotori stands by his clients in their struggles, I believe we have created a work that gently stands by the concerns of the audience as well.”

Synopsis of the series: It is a subject that touches every human life, yet remains shrouded in silence and taboo. At the Shimotori Clinic, Ichito Shimotori works tirelessly as a sex therapist, listening to the private struggles his patients dare not share with anyone else. Day after day, he meets their pain with sincerity, compassion, and respect undaunted by the ridicule and prejudice society casts upon his profession. But beneath his calm dedication lies a secret burden: an anxiety he keeps hidden from the very people he strives to heal.

The manga S&X by Kisei Tada was originally published by Kondansha. Grounded in the belief that everyone harbours private sexual anxieties, the series unfolds as a sincere romance, delving into how desire, emotional expression, and self-worth shape our connections. It invites us to reconsider how we perceive one another, how we regard ourselves, and what it truly means to love speaking directly to adults navigating the intricate challenges of contemporary society.