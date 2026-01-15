Whistling Woods and IIM Mumbai form advisory board for MBA in media & entertainment

Whistling Woods International & IIM Mumbai has announced the formation of the advisory board for their upcoming MBA in media & entertainment.

A social media post by Whistling Woods International vice president, CTO & emerging media head Chaitanya Chinchlikar, reveals that the advisory board brings together leaders from across India’s media and entertainment industry, spanning cinema, sports, television, OTT, animation, games, music, events, media, and communication. The board will guide curriculum development, industry integration, and strategic direction, ensuring the programme remains aligned with current trends and global best practices.

Whistling Woods International president Meghna Ghai Puri said, “We are honoured to have assembled an advisory board of such exceptional calibre and diversity. These industry titans represent the very best of Indian media and entertainment. Their collective insights will be instrumental in shaping a world-class MBA programme that prepares the next generation of leaders for this dynamic sector.”

IIM Mumbai director professor Manoj Tiwari shared, “The advisory board’s composition reflects the comprehensive nature of the MBA in media & entertainment programmes. With leaders from every major vertical, students will gain unparalleled exposure to real-world challenges, emerging opportunities, and best practices across the media and entertainment landscape.”

The advisory board includes BookMyShow COO Ashish Saksena, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, Viacom18 Studios COO & producer Ajit Andhare, Ernst & Young, partner media & entertainment Ashish Pherwani, Punnaryug Artvision, founder Ashish Kulkarni, Turnkey Music and Publishing MD Atul Churamani, Nodwin Gaming co-founder Akshat Rathee, Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan, Universal Music Group chairman & CEO India SA, SVP strategy Africa, Middle East & Asia Devraj Sanyal, Amazon Prime Video APAC & ANZ VP Gaurav Gandhi, Red Chillies VFX COO Keitan Yadav, Lakshya Digital / Keywords Studios India CEO & India head Manvendra Shukul, Nazara Technologies CEO & MD Nitish Mittersain, JioStar head sports & live experiences production technology & services Prashant Khanna, Green Gold Animation founder & MD Rajiv Chilaka, Jetline Group of Companies / Jetsynthesys chairman & MD, CEO Rajan Navani, Kommune India, founder Roshan Abbas, Applause Entertainment MD Sameer Nair, E Factor Experiences, co-founder & MD Samit Garg, Weber Shandwick CEO Shashikant Someshwar and WPP Media MD Vinit Karnik.

The newly constituted advisory board will convene regularly to offer strategic guidance, foster industry partnerships, mentor students, and ensure the programme remains aligned with the dynamic and rapidly evolving media and entertainment sector.