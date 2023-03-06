A teaser trailer and an updated teaser visual have been released for anime series Rent-A-Girlfriend’s third season. In both the promotional materials, Mini Yaemori, a new supporting character voiced by Yuu Serizawa, makes her anime debut.

The new season is scheduled to debut in July. The anime’s second season premiered in July 2022, whereas the first aired in July 2020. The romantic comedy manga by Reiji Miyajima, which debuted in 2017 and had 30 tankoubon volumes as of February 2023, served as the inspiration for the anime.

The description of the manga by publishing company Kondansha says: In today’s Japan, “rental” services can deliver an afternoon with a “friend,” a “parent,” even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to “rent” an emotional connection, and his new “girlfriend,” who’s trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya’s are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too… It’s sweet but naïve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

For the new season, the following members of the creative team will be back – Kazuomi Koga as director, Mitsutaka Hirota as series composer, Kanna Hirayama as character designer, Fumiko Ishiguro as colour designer, Minoru Akiba as art director, Shintarou Sakai as photography director, and Kenichi Maeyamada/Hyadain as music composer.

The main cast of the show includes Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru, Aoi Yuuki as Mami, Nao Touyama as Ruka, and Rie Takahashi as Sumi. TMS Entertainment is producing the series with production assistance from Studio Comet just like season two.

The Kodansha Comics label serialises the Rent-a-Girlfriend manga in Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series served as the basis for a 2022 live-action drama and a Sumi-centric spin-off titled Kanojo, Hitomishirimasu.