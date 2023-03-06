To mark Holi, a widely celebrated festival in India, Niantic is returning with the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors’ third edition in India and second edition globally.

Niantic wants Pokémon fans to celebrate by exploring and keeping an eye out for colourful surprises around PokéStops and in the game, including the debut of Mega Medicham and Bruxish. Trainers will have a chance to encounter Durant, Chimecho, Noibat, Jigglypuff, Emolga, Dedenne, Hitmontop, Unown G and Unown O along with special research tasks to add to their excitement.

“The Festival of Colors event is one of the latest engagements in Niantic’s ongoing commitment to enhance the Pokémon GO experience for millions of Trainers in India,” said Niantic, Inc. strategic partnerships VP Omar Tellez. “Considering India’s rapidly increasing gaming audience, we are continuously working towards providing the best playability to our audience no matter where they are. Stay tuned because we have more exciting activities planned for India in the future.”

Here are the offerings by Niantic:

Festival of Colors- Wednesday, 8 March at 10 am to Tuesday, 14 March at 8 pm local time (IST)

Pokémon debuts- Mega Medicham and Bruxish, the Gnash Teeth Pokémon, will make their Pokémon GO debut!

Event bonuses- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours. Take a few snapshots every day during the event for a surprise (If you’re lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Smeargle only during the event). Friendship levels will increase twice as fast.

Collection Challenge- A Festival of Colors Collection Challenge will be available during the event. Complete it by the end of the event to earn 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.

Wild encounters- The Pokémon Lickitung and Galarian Zigzagoon along with Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky and Bruxish will appear more frequently in the wild.

Raids- The following Pokémon will appear in raids.

One-Star Raids- Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie and Bruxish will appear in one-star raids.

Field Research task encounters- Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. The Pokémon Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snowy Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Baile Style Oricorio, Pom-Pom Style Oricorio, Pa’u Style Oricorio, Sensu Style Oricorio will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks. A quick reminder, Trainers—the Oricorio you encounter will be of different Styles depending on where they were caught in the world.

Avatar items- The new avatar Color Toss Pose will be available to purchase in the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends.

Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow them on social media, opt in to receiving push notifications, and subscribe to the emails to stay updated.